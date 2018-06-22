Don Jazzy reacts to Super Eagles’ victory against Iceland, says he’s ready to impregnate any girl

Fans all over Nigeria are rejoicing o the fact that the Super Eagles of Nigeria won their game against Iceland today, all thanks to Ahmed Musa who scored 2 beautiful goals!

Mavin Records Boss, Don Jazzy, in reaction has said he may or may not celebrate the victory tonight as he’d definitely impregnate someone’s daughter tonight due to the excitement.. So, he is trying to remain calm.

Taking to his twitter page the Mavin Record Boss wrote: “We did thissss. If I catch any geh this night. Na belle straight. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ #Worldcup”

