Entertainment, Gossip

Don Jazzy reacts to Super Eagles’ victory against Iceland, says he’s ready to impregnate any girl

Fans all over Nigeria are rejoicing o the fact that the Super Eagles of Nigeria won their game against Iceland today, all thanks to Ahmed Musa who scored 2 beautiful goals!

Mavin Records Boss, Don Jazzy, in reaction has said he may or may not celebrate the victory tonight as he’d definitely impregnate someone’s daughter tonight due to the excitement.. So, he is trying to remain calm.

Taking to his twitter page the Mavin Record Boss wrote: “We did thissss. If I catch any geh this night. Na belle straight. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ #Worldcup”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigeria vs Iceland: Super Eagles Trash Iceland 2 goals to Nil

Dear super eagles, where is our shaku shaku?

Yvonne Jegede Fawole slams Nollywood director who said only prostitutes & gays make it in the industry

Seyi Law Celebrates His 35th Birthday With New Testimony

Kim Kardashian replies critics who slammed her for wearing Fulani braids

“I am not a prostitute”- Ruth Kadiri slams director who said that only prostitutes & gays make it in Nollywood

Tonto Dikeh pays N400k hospital bill of little boy badly burnt

Nkechi Blessing Stuns In New Photos, Throws Shade At Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Man Recreates Wizkid Face Mask Photo With Polythene Bag, Nigerians React (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *