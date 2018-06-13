Don Jazzy Reacts To Viral Photos Of Bambam Wearing Secondary School Uniform

Earlier we brought you a report that former big brother naija housemate, Bambam was pictured rocking a secondary school uniform at a new movie location.

She shared the photo and wrote;

“Amaka what went wrong? #thegiftamovie

#actor I love my job.

Isn’t she so beautiful?

Well, Ace Nigerian Music Producer, Don Jazzy who is a big fan of the big brother naija reality game show took to his Instagram page to comment on the now viral photos of the ex-housemate.

The Mavin Boss simple wrote;

Natural and beautiful. � @bammybestowed