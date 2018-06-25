Entertainment, Viral

Don Jazzy, Tonto Dikeh, Frank Amudo, others mourn the death of Dbanj’s 13-month old son, Daniel

Nigerians and the entertainment industry as a whole has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Dbanj’s 13-month old son, Daniel The Third who reportedly drowned in a pool today.

Fans and celebrities who simply can’t swallow the bitter pill have all taken to socail media to mourn the death of Daniel who only celebrated his first birthday a month ago.

Don Jazzy wrote, ‘Just heard the worst news in a long time’.

Dbanjs manager, Frank Amudo also wrote, ‘Trying Times Try God. He Is Still Worthy Of All Our Praises ..

