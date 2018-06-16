“Don’t care how broke you are, fund your daughter’s account, chicken head” – Mimi Orjiekwe slams ex-husband.. again

Nigerian actress, Mimi Orjiekwe has yet again blasted her estranged husband, Charles Billion for not paying child support towards the upkeep of their daughter.

In a post shared on her Insta story, where she called out men who aren’t responsible enough to take care of their children, Mimi said if Charles doesn’t fund their daughter’s account in due time, he should forget about the child.

She wrote,

The child support law requires that all parents have a financial obligation to their children.If your child isn’t living with you, you are required to make child support payments, unless the custodial parent waives that right, or your parental rights are legally terminated and the child basically drops your surname.. many irresponsible fathers in Nigeria take adv of these.. hence we need a strong back up .. law makers please take note .A lot of single mothers re crying everyday. Am speaking on our behalf.. as for my babyfather! Am coming for u .. don’t care how broke you are .. you must pay bills. U can’t ve 3 to 4 innocent children and disappear .. if U don’t want a relationship with our kid .. fund her account . Or forget about her completely .

