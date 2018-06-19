Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

‘Don’t return home if you lose to Nigeria’ – Maradona warns Argentina coach

Football legend, Diego Maradona is unhappy with his country’s World Cup draw with Iceland, warning the national team manager, Jorge Sampaoli that he would not be welcome back home unless he changes his tactics.

Argentina got a rude shock in their opening match against Iceland and need to win their remaining matches against Croatia and Nigeria to be able to avoid the disgrace of an early exit from the Russia World Cup.

“If he carries on like this, Sampaoli can’t come back to Argentina, it’s a disgrace. Not having prepared for the match knowing that Iceland are all 1.90m tall. I get the feeling there’s a general anger at the heart of the team,” Maradona said.

He added that the road to qualification is difficult pointing Nigeria as a stubborn opponent that may stop them in their last qualification match.

‘’The Nigerians are young and very fast. Their counter-attacks and pace are a beauty to behold. I wonder how Sampaoli will do it. All I know is that he would not be welcomed back to Argentina if he does not guide Argentina to beat Croatia and Nigeria to qualify.”

