Drake shares Wizkid’s Soco Soco and Tekno’s Jogodo song cover art on his IG Story

Man of the moment, Rapper Drake has just won the hearts of Nigerian fans with his latest post on his Instagram story.

The Canadian Rapper, who is currently breaking records with his latest album ‘scorpion‘ gave us a hit on how his music library is set up, and it won’t really be suprising that he listens to those songs due to the fact that he has had business to do with Wizkid and Tekno in recent times.

See Screenshot below ;

This just goes to show that Nigerian music is global now!!!!! cheee

