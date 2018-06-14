Drama As Land Owners Block Main Entrance To Bayelsa Airport With Tents, Mosquito Nets (Photos)

It has been reported that some angry Bayelsa State Airport land owners have blocked the main entrance of the Airport. They are protesting because the state government has reportedly failed to compensate them.

In trending photos online, the protesters are seen sleeping on the road inside their tens and in their mosquito nets. There are also chairs all around the place.

Local reports show that the saga all started when the state government failed to compensate them as agreed last month.

They said Seriake Dickson, the current governor of the state, is unrealistic and cannot be trusted in any agreement as he has not even given them hope if the compensation will be paid sooner or later.

The protesters landed at the area with mosquito nets, bags of rice other food stuffs and cooking items.

As the situation was so intense, security agencies were deployed by the State government to douse the tension but to no avail.

See more photos below:

