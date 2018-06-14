Local News

Drama As Man Is Beaten, Forced To Eat Alligator Pepper He Dropped In A Grave During A Burial (Photos)

 

The caught for throwing alligator pepper in grave

During a burial somewhere in the South Eastern part of the country, a man was beaten and humiliated after he allegedly threw an alligator pepper into a grave of a deceased.

The angry attendees at the funeral forced the man to jump into the grave to pick up the alligator pepper and forced him to eat it.

The man forced to jumped inside the grave

The identity of the man, the deceased or where in the country the incident occured were not ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Watch the video below;

