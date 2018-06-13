“Eagles don land!” – Super Eagles locker room in Russia customized in Pidgin-English. (Photos)

The Super Eagles squad are already in Russia, all set to participate in the 2018 World Cup tournament which kicks off tomorrow, and according to sources, they are staying at the Sanatorium Istochnik Hotel.

Their locker room was customized in Pidgin-English with the slogan, “Eagles don land!” See more photos below.

The Super Eagles will be having their first World Cup match, which is against Croatia this Saturday the 16th before going against Iceland on the 22nd and finally in the group stage, Argentina on the 26th of June, 2018.

