‘Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Nigeria’s best dressed man’- Banky W

Nigerian singer cum actor, Banky W, says his close friend, TV Personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is “unarguably the best-dressed man in Nigeria”.

The ‘Strong Thing’ singer made this assertion in an article about Obi-Uchendu titled ‘The Other Winner of Big Brother Naija’.

In the article, Banky W talks about how Obi-Uchendu’s fledgling brand received a huge boost from hosting the reality TV show for the second straight year.

Obi-Uchendu, who ranked eighth in the first edition of Big Brother Naija, often turned out in dapper outfits whenever he stepped out to present the eviction show on Sundays.

His outfits resulted in Twitter meltdowns and countless hashtags.

Commenting on his fashion flair, Banky W wrote;

“I believe it’s fair to say that Ebuka is unarguably the best dressed Man in Nigeria, and possibly Africa. When you think of TV show hosts, even the extremely accomplished ones like American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest… you never really notice their style. They tend to blend into the show and become a part of the fabric; Ebuka, on the other hand, doesn’t blend in, and doesn’t just stand out… he shines. He has completely shattered the TV presenter mould; viewers look forward to the weekly Sunday Eviction shows to see who was getting kicked out, but also just to see what Ebuka wore.

“He turned Sunday nights into his very own personal fashion show. His outfits trended online as much as the contestants did. In a business where stylists have to beg, plead, sweet talk and cajole designers into lending their clothes for use in productions, Ebuka turned the table upside down. Designers are instead the ones scrambling to get him to wear their pieces.

“This is because he has a singular transformative immediate and long-lasting impact on their market. Case in point: Circa “#BAAD2017”, Designer Ugo Monye had less than 4k followers, and was reportedly charging an at-best modest amount for a very innovative take on the “Agbada”; he had infact displayed that style of Agbada for over 6 months, with very little fanfare or success. And then Ebuka wore it. What happened next is astonishing: the designer’s followers got up to 30k in the first 24 hours, and now sits north of 75,000. The same could be said about his revenue. That Agbada style was sold for N50,000 prior to Ebuka wearing it. And now? The very same Agbada will require you to shell out $1,000 USD. I call that ‘The Ebuka Effect’.”

Obi-Uchendu was one of the groom’s men at the wedding of Banky W to actress Adesua Etomi.