Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Soma & Bassey in lovely new photo

Big brother naija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared a lovely photo with the 2017housemates, Soma & Bassey yesterday.

The trio whose relationship started off upon meeting on the Big brother platform appear to be friends till date.

Soma had a bitter taste of fame after lasting only two weeks in the Big Brother Naija House and featured in the popular tv series; “Shuga” afterwards. He is currently a Model, Actor, Graphics Designer, Producer/Musician payporte fashion ambassador



Bassey on the other hand was rumoured to be romantically linked to singer, Debbie Rise at the time, is a Singer/actor/Host (MC) Mr. Africa and Fitness Icon