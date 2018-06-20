Entertainment

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Soma & Bassey in lovely new photo

Big brother naija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared a lovely photo with the 2017housemates, Soma & Bassey yesterday.

The trio whose relationship started off upon meeting on the Big brother platform appear to be friends till date.

Soma had a bitter taste of fame after lasting only two weeks in the Big Brother Naija House and featured in the popular tv series; “Shuga” afterwards. He is currently a Model, Actor, Graphics Designer, Producer/Musician payporte fashion ambassador

Bassey on the other hand was rumoured to be romantically linked to singer, Debbie Rise at the time, is a Singer/actor/Host (MC) Mr. Africa and Fitness Icon


You may also like

Blac Chyna’s relationship with her 19-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay is over?

Meet 10 Nollywood Actresses Playing The Role Of Father For Their Children

“Above all “Be truthful to your self” – Khloe says as she shows off her incredible bod

I don’t date people because of money – Yvonne Nelson shades Moesha Boduong

“Appreciate it if a girl says yes to your proposal” – Don Jazzy tells Nigerian men

Actress Toriola blasts Toyin Abraham, accuses her of faking her engagement

Man kills mother after impregnating his cousin

World Cup: Senegal fans clean up stadium after their defeat against Poland

“A witch led me to play for Nigeria” – Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *