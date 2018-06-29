EFCC Partners With FBI To Tackle Cyber Crime In Nigeria

The acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said that the trends in global security revealed that cyber crimes are the latest form of terrorism and corruption affecting all nations in the 21st century.

Magu, who spoke through the commission’s director of operations, Mohammed Abbah, said the anti-graft agency in partnership with international agencies would leave no stone unturned in tackling menace as it posed a big threat to the global world.

Trends in global security denote that cyber crimes are the latest form of terrorism and corruption and this is a growing concern affecting all nations in the 21st century.

“Petitions evolving from cyber crimes have been on the increase on the EFCC website. These scams are being duly investigated by the Cyber Crimes Unit with a view to bringing culprits to justice.

The anti-graft chief stressed the need for more international partners to tackle cyber crimes.

He appreciated the FBI for its “invaluable” support to the commission and called for sustained partnership.

In his remark, Piro who was excited to visit Africa for the first time said the visit to Nigeria was borne out of the outstanding performance of the EFCC.

“The main purpose of my visit is to acknowledge the exemplary role EFCC has played and to thank you for the continuous partnership that has resulted in mutually beneficial rewards in the fight against corruption.

“The professionalism your team at EFCC has displayed is commendable; the impact of this is seen in the fortnightly briefs by the International Operations Division of the FBI which closely monitor the operations of the EFCC,” Piro said.

He acknowledged the trend of cybercrime as “truly a global trend” adding that steps are being taken to address it.

His words: “We hope to eradicate cybercrime despite the challenges by getting the right (qualified and talented) work force and station them in United States of America as well as Nigeria.”

Piro, an assistant director, International Operations Division (IOD), was accompanied on the visit by Jay Bernardo, his special assistant, and Paula Parkinson, legal Attaché, Abuja.