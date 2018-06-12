Eight Indigenes Of Edo State Perish In Accident While Coming Back From Spain

According to a report by The Nation, some eight persons, five males and three females, have lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday morning when a Hummer bus conveying them rammed into a Mack truck.

The accident occurred around 8:30am at the Wictech stretch of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway about two km away from Danco filling station.

The victims – all believed to be Edo State indigenes, who just flew into the country from Spain this morning, had chartered the bus marked BEN 313 YX on the fleet of Iyare Motors and were going to Benin City for an engagement, when the accident happened.

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps(TRACE) were sighted evacuating victims, clearing obstructions and directing traffic.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident to The Nation, said the driver of the speeding hummer bus ram into the rear of a truck marked MUS 730 XN in bids to overtake it.

Akinbiyi said seven of the victims died at the accident scene while one other died later. Their remains have been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu where two others rescued alive, were also receiving treatment.

