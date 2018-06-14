Local News

Ekiti Assembly Suspends Ex-Chief Whip For ‘Sleeping Too Much’

House of Assembly (File photo)

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended its immediate past Chief Whip, Mr Sunday Akinniyi, for allegedly “breeding terrorism, sleeping all through plenary in the last three years.”

According to The Nigerian Tribune, the information was made public in a statement by the chairman of the House Committee on Information, Dr Samuel Omotoso, on Wednesday, said: “the suspension follows series of allegations levied against him by the Leader of Business after due diligence investigation carried out by Ayodele Fajemilehin-led committee of the  Ekiti State House of Assembly.”

The statement added that “the suspended Honourable Member was also regularly regular in absenting himself especially when issues relating to his constituency is slated for discussion.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Why Buhari Deserves A Second Term – Tinubu

What We Discussed With Buhari – Okorocha Speaks On APC Governors’ Aso Rock Meeting

Wow! Beautiful Nigerian Actress, Idhalama Mesmerizes Fans With Her Flexible Body

Botched Surgery Leaves 22-year-old Man With Alleged Pregnancy (Photo)

Video: Lilian Esoro Talks About Divorce And Motherhood

Oh No! Nigerian Rapper Dies While Returning From Friend’s Graduation Thanksgiving (Photos)

Curvy Actress Uche Jombo Rocks Sheer Top As She Steps Out With Her Son (Photos)

Important Super Eagles Star Suffers Nose Injury 3 Days Before Nigeria’s Clash With Croatia

Collateral Damage: Toyota Highlander Rams Into A Mosque In Lagos (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *