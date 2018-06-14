Ekiti Assembly Suspends Ex-Chief Whip For ‘Sleeping Too Much’

House of Assembly (File photo)

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended its immediate past Chief Whip, Mr Sunday Akinniyi, for allegedly “breeding terrorism, sleeping all through plenary in the last three years.”

According to The Nigerian Tribune, the information was made public in a statement by the chairman of the House Committee on Information, Dr Samuel Omotoso, on Wednesday, said: “the suspension follows series of allegations levied against him by the Leader of Business after due diligence investigation carried out by Ayodele Fajemilehin-led committee of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.”

The statement added that “the suspended Honourable Member was also regularly regular in absenting himself especially when issues relating to his constituency is slated for discussion.”

