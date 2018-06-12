Entertainment, Gossip, News

Ekiti Governorship candidate, Kolapo Olusola, spotted frying Akara as he campaigns for votes. (Photos)

Kolapo Olusola, Governor Ayodele Fayose’s anointed candidate ahead of the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, has been photoed displaying an act of humility and service to his people in public.

Kolapo Olusola, who is the PDP governorship candidate in the July 14th governorship election in Ekiti state, has taken his campaign up a notch.

The deputy governor of Ekiti state who is the anointed candidate of the state’s governor, Ayodele Fayose, was on Monday, pictured frying Akara publicly at a street junction.

See photos below:

