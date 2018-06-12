Local News

Emmanuel Adebayor Shows Off His Garage Of Exotic Cars

Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City forward, Emmanuel Adebayor has continued to show that he is living the sweet life after showing off his car.

Emmanuel Adebayor

Nigerian-born football star Emmanuel Adebayor yesterday took to his social media to flaunt his garage of exotic cars. The footballer could be seen posing beside his Rolls Royce and other exotic cars in his garage.

He wrote:“SEA, feeling myself today 💼👕💯🔝🇹🇬🇹🇷 #GodFirst #TrainingMood#RelaxMood #KeepMoving #RelaxMood#FlyHigh #SEAsalute #FeelingMyself#FeelingThisSwag #NoRest #GeneralSEA#Focus #LoveMyLife #Lifestyle#NoTimeToCheckTime #LifesGood”

Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor is a Togolese professional footballer who plays as a striker for Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir.

