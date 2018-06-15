EndSars: Mocheddah slams Ruggedman over his call for celebs to speak up

Newly wed, Mocheddah has slammed veteran rapper, Ruggedman for calling on fellow celebrities to speak up against SARS because their fans are victims of such abuse.

According to her, it’s wrong to force your beliefs and opinions on others ..

He tweeted:

Dear Nigerian entertainers,

Some of these people being brutalised are your fans. Some are harrassed while coming from your shows.

Speaking up for them will not end your career or stop benefits you get from wherever or whoever.

They support you, return the favour.

#EndSARS

