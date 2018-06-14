EndSars: Nigerian man narrates how men of SARS arrested him in Ibadan because of an app on his phone

Nigerian man yesterday took to Twitter to narrate how men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS extorted N10,500 from him because he wore ripped jeans and top.
According to the man with the handle @FP_Olamide, arrested in Ibadan on his way to work because police officers found an in built app(Hangout) on his phone.
See his tweet below
#EndSARS I was arrested in Ibadan yesterday on my way to work coz police officers found an in built app(Hangout) on my phone, I refused to pay until your officers threatened to Lock me up.. I eventually paid N10,500! @YomiShogunle @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_PCRRU pic.twitter.com/IzNKz51jw4
— FASHAKING (@FP_Olamide) June 13, 2018
They didn’t allow me to call anyone and I was ready to battle it out with them until I was taken to one of their wretched stations where they were gonna lock me up with some dreadful looking guys! I feared for my health and safety and just had to pay them!
I was smiling all through this duel, even soliciting on behalf of others. Until they popped up with: Alaye wetin you dey use hangout do? I was surprised coz this app has been there for ages and I dont use it. Las las they told me to pay N100,000 I bursted into laughter coz I thought it was all a joke.. Until I got to station and they asked me to pay 10k las price, for goods I didnt buy! I sha paid and left.. I dont wanna be exposed to danger from these guys in case this escalates and is taken up.
It was a public holiday we were not gonna open to customers, just some in-house activities, and I decided to turn up to work in a ripped jean and sweat shirt little did I know I’d pay 10.5k just for looking good.