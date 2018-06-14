EndSars: Nigerian man narrates how men of SARS arrested him in Ibadan because of an app on his phone

Nigerian man yesterday took to Twitter to narrate how men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS extorted N10,500 from him because he wore ripped jeans and top.

According to the man with the handle @FP_Olamide, arrested in Ibadan on his way to work because police officers found an in built app(Hangout) on his phone.

See his tweet below

#EndSARS I was arrested in Ibadan yesterday on my way to work coz police officers found an in built app(Hangout) on my phone, I refused to pay until your officers threatened to Lock me up.. I eventually paid N10,500! @YomiShogunle @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_PCRRU pic.twitter.com/IzNKz51jw4 — FASHAKING (@FP_Olamide) June 13, 2018