Metro News, Trending

#EndSars: Nigerian man narrates how men of SARS arrested him in Ibadan because of an app on his phone

Nigerian man yesterday took to Twitter to narrate how men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS extorted N10,500 from him because he wore ripped jeans and top.

According to the man with the handle @FP_Olamide, arrested in Ibadan on his way to work because police officers found an in built app(Hangout) on his phone.

See his tweet below

 

They didn’t allow me to call anyone and I was ready to battle it out with them until I was taken to one of their wretched stations where they were gonna lock me up with some dreadful looking guys! I feared for my health and safety and just had to pay them!

I was smiling all through this duel, even soliciting on behalf of others. Until they popped up with: Alaye wetin you dey use hangout do? I was surprised coz this app has been there for ages and I dont use it. Las las they told me to pay N100,000 I bursted into laughter coz I thought it was all a joke.. Until I got to station and they asked me to pay 10k las price, for goods I didnt buy! I sha paid and left.. I dont wanna be exposed to danger from these guys in case this escalates and is taken up.

It was a public holiday we were not gonna open to customers, just some in-house activities, and I decided to turn up to work in a ripped jean and sweat shirt little did I know I’d pay 10.5k just for looking good.


You may also like

Apology Season: FFK, Shehu Sani list all the people Buhari should apologise to

What International Experts Think of Nigeria’s World Cup Chances

Physically challenged lady shares motivational post on social media

World-cup 2018: Don’t have sex with foreign fans, Russian Government warn their women

Ben Bruce blasts Festus Keyamo for doubting that Nigerians are getting poorer under the Buhari

Man Receives 20 Strokes Of Cane For Stealing Laptops

‘I Am Not An Ashawo’ – Nigerian Lady Who Has Been Dating 3 Guys For Over Two Years

Internet Sensation, Taju Shows Swag In New Pictures

My Wife brings her ex-husband to our home when I’m away and sleeps with him – Man tells court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *