EndSars: SARS Officers harass Nigerian man for allegedly committing no offence (Video)

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to lament endless brutality and injustice suffered in the hands of officers of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

A lot of videos capturing unpleasant encounter of some Nigerians in the hands of these men of SARS. Below is a video of some men of SARS harassing a young man in Delta state.

According to the source who shared the video on Twitter, the chaos it because the young man drives a good car. See video below;