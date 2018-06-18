Entrepreneur, Jaaruma lambasts Singer Skibii, says he sucked her friend dry of her wealth

Few hours ago, Nigerian singer came out saying that he was financially deficient when he was with E-money’s record label, Five Star Music, but now he has a car.

Though the billionaire, Emoney, as well as the management of the record label are yet to react to the allegations he made, popular entrepreneur, Jaaruma has come out to lambast the singer insinuating that the cause of his problem is not the record label.

She alleged that his tragic experiences is as a result of his wicked act, adding that he sucked her friend dry, of her wealth

Her post read;

UR A BIG LIAR SKIBI!!!!! THIS IS JUST A SPONSORED POST TO COVER UP UR TRACKS AFTER U SAW MY POST ABOUT U LAST WEEK!!!!!

SKIBI GO AND ASK HER FOR FORGIVENESS IF U REALLY WANT TO SEE SUCCESS IN UR LIFE!!!!!

KCEE & E MONEY HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH UR FAILURES & UR LOSSES!!!! U KNOW WHERE ITS FROM AND U CAUSED IT UPON UR SELF!!!!!!

U CAN NOT CHEAT, LIE, DECEIVE AND USE A WOMAN, AFTER EVERYTHING SHE HAS DONE FOR U, U SUCK HER WEALTH DRY AND U DUMP HER AND U THINK ALL WILL BE WELL WITH U?????

GO AND ASK FOR FORGIVENESS SKIBI BECAUSE KARMA HAS NOT EVEN STARTED WITH U!!! U HAVEN’T EVEN SEEN ANYTHING YET!!!!

GO AND SEEK FOR FORGIVENESS SKIBI U KNOW WHO U FUCKED UP AND U KNOW HOW BAD U FUCKED HER UP!!!!!! #UNGRATEFUL #INGRATE