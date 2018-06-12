Euphoria As Donald Trump And Kim Jong-Un Finally Share Historic Handshake In Singapore (Photos)

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump finally meet

Donald Trump has met Kim Jong-un, shaking the North Korean leader’s hand and posing for the cameras at a historic summit in Singapore, The Independent reports.

Mr Trump arrived at the Capella hotel on Sentosa island looking slightly pensive, fiddling with his jacket buttons; Mr Kim appeared relaxed.

The pair greeted each other at a luxury hotel on the island, just off the Singaporean coast, before heading in for talks about denuclearisation.

It is the first time sitting leaders from both countries have ever met and marks a remarkable turnaround in the men’s personal relationship.

With somber expressions, the two men opened their highly anticipated meeting in Singapore shortly after 9am local time on Tuesday.

The pair met in front of a back drop of American and North Korean flags – a sign of how quickly relations between the two countries have thawed.

President Trump extended his hand first as they reached each other. The handshake lasted at least ten seconds, with Trump adding a paternalistic pat on Kim’s right arm.

As the two shook, Kim could be heard saying “Nice to meet you Mr. President.”

Mr Trump, who is 6 foot 3 inches, towered over Kim, who is around 5 foot 7 inches and close to 40 years younger than the US president.

Once inside the pair appeared to warm up, smiling as they chatted after their initial handshake.

“We will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt,” Trump said in brief remarks to reporters.

“It was not easy to get here,” Kim said. “There were obstacles, but we overcame them to be here.” The two men then exited.

Mr Trump – legs spread apart, fingers forming a triangle – said he agreed and reached out to offer another handshake.

They clearly wanted to get down to business.

Convoys carrying Mr Trump and Kim set off from their respective hotels earlier in the day, with the journeys broadcast live on cable news networks.

Mr Trump had issued a series of tweets on Tuesday morning before the meeting, addressing domestic politics as well as his summit.

