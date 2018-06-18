“Every man is entitled to 10 women” – Toyin Lawani

Nigerian fashion influencer and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has shocked many after her Father’s Day message.

She slammed women who think they can play both the roles of a dad and mom in their kids lives, saying every man is entitled to 10 women and even pastors cheat.

She also penned a Father’s Day message to her ex-fiancee and baby daddy, Lord Triggs.

She wrote,

To fathers day🔥🔥🔥🔥💋💋💋To all the idiot mums that thinks a mothers space can ever be replaced by a fathers space in their kids lives,Get this ehn? You can never grow A dick,Best believe and start acting right,even if the father of our kids are dead beats? Ehn? you have to make it work for the future,for the sake of the child who didn’t beg you to Born him,🤷‍♀️every man is entailed to 10 women,even pastors cheat ,you better recognize and act right,for the sake of the children that didn’t beg you to bring them to live 🤦‍♀️our world is corrupt,just make it work,for your kids sake,kids like this grow up hating their dads like me,God please help them lost souls 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Happy fathers Day @lordtrigg even though you act immature cause you’re young,you gave me the greatest gift no human can and he’s @lordmaine2 I’m grateful for that forever ,love wins always for the sake of our kid,cause I know how hard u try and I refuse ,cause I’m capable 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 We love you and we wish you well on Your new album 🔥you think I’m stupid?but I will always make it work cause of my kid🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I’m happy with my man,he’s happy with his girl but we share a bond and we must stand unite for his sake 🔥🔥🔥 and the future 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is @lordmaine2 😇your future president 👑🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬

Leave a Comment…

comments