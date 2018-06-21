Entertainment, Gossip

“Everyday is Valentine’s day” – Peter Okoye says as he shows off the new Range Rover he bought for Lola

It’s the season of happiness as celebrities continue to wow their fans with impressive new developments in their lifestyle.

Wife of Nigerian singer, Mr P. Lola Okoye is being spoilt silly by her hussy after he bought her a new Range Rover SUV.

According to Peter, everyday to him is Valentine’s day and he decided to surprise his wife with a new Range Rover today.

He took to his Instagram page to share photos of the new whip,

I told you every day is Valentine’s Day with you so here’s today’s gift.
Guys, help me Tag and tell my Wife to hurry home (if Lagos traffic will allow her) to unwrap this gift🎁 😜

