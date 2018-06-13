Evil Wife Jailed For Stabbing Husband To Death After Christmas Party (Photos)

Jex admitted manslaughter in court – seen here with the husband

A wife has been jailed for eight years after stabbing her husband to death in a booze-fuelled row after a Christmas jumper party.

Natasha Jex, 32, plunged the eight-inch kitchen knife into husband Neal’s chest after she downed eight pints at a festive party at their local rugby club in December last year.

The couple had been married for seven years – after they got hitched in a dream double wedding along with Natasha’s twin sister Natalie.

But a court heard the marriage was “up and down” – and they argued after the party on December 17 2017.

Prosecutor Mike Jones QC said the couple grabbed each other by the throats before Jex picked up the knife and plunged it into his chest.

She then fled to her mother’s house and asked her to “come quickly” – and Mr Jex was found bleeding profusely on the kitchen floor. When car part company worker Mr Jex died his wife was arrested on suspicion of murder.

She told police: “I didn’t want to murder him – I just wanted to frighten him.”

Cleaner Jex, of Penywaun, Aberdare, South Wales, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for eight years.

Christopher Quinlan QC, defending, described the case as a tragedy for both Mr Jex’s and the defendant’s families and had torn them apart.

He said: “That word tragedy is often over-used and misunderstood for what it means,’ he said. ‘It is a tragedy for Mr Jex’s family that will be apart from him.’

Mr Quinlan said her Jex’s actions were not planned or premeditated.

He said: “There is evidence that supports Mrs Jex’s account that, putting it neutrally, there was a coming together between them which she had to extricate herself.”

“She left the room and went into the kitchen and didn’t leave as sense would have told her to do. “

“She told a psychiatrist she has no recollection of what happened once she got into the kitchen. She accepts picking up that knife was unlawful.

“Once she had that knife the fatal injury was inflicted and she must now take the consequences of her actions.

“During that 999 call she is distressed and becomes hysterical when told that he is ‘gone’.”

Jailing the mother-of-one for eight years, Judge Keith Thomas said he did not consider the defendant dangerous and was therefore intending to pass a determinate sentence of imprisonment.

“I acknowledge from the outset that no words can properly reflect the sense of loss caused by the premature and violent death of a loved one,’ he said.

“Neal Jex was clearly a humorous and well-loved man and his loss is a tragedy. “

It is clear that after both of you had been drinking there was a dispute and you went into the kitchen and picked up a knife and with it inflicted a blow to his chest.

“You deliberately picked up a knife and introduced it into the conflict. You did desperately try and obtain medical aid for your dying husband, but he could not be saved.”

The judge added: “I accept that your remorse is genuine. I take into account all the information that has been put before the court. ‘I take into account that you had not intention to kill or cause really serious bodily harm.”

*****

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria