Entertainment, Viral

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Gifty Goes Completely Unclad In New Bedroom Photo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty just shared the nude bedroom and according to her, its ‘Happy Unclad Day’.

-Nairaplus


You may also like

#Russia2018: ‘My New Name Is Chibuike’ – John Dumelo Says, Nigerians React

‘Never argue with a mad man’ – Rita Dominic reacts to Francis Atuma’s comments

Cossy shows off more injuries inflicted on her boobs and butt by abusive neighbour

Daddy Freeze attacks Nigerian Pastors, shades Nathaniel Bassey over Super Eagles win

Check out Don Jazzy’s Hilarious Reaction To Super Eagles’ Victory Against Iceland

Nigeria vs Iceland: Super Eagles Trash Iceland 2 goals to Nil

Don Jazzy reacts to Super Eagles’ victory against Iceland, says he’s ready to impregnate any girl

Dear super eagles, where is our shaku shaku?

Yvonne Jegede Fawole slams Nollywood director who said only prostitutes & gays make it in the industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *