Ex-Presidential Aide, Omokri Reacts To Tinubu’s Comment On Buhari Deserving A 2nd Term

US-based former aide to the immediate past president of Nigeria, Reno Omokri, has swiftly reacted to comments made by APC leader declaring that President Buhari deserves another term.

Reno Omokri

Speaking while giving an address at the investiture ceremony of the award of the GCFR on the late MKO Abiola at the Aso Villa on Tuesday, the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office for keeping his 2015 campaign promises to Nigerians.

In a reaction to the APC national leader’s comments, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, and disagreed with Tinubu.

He wrote: “Dear Bola Tinubu, How could you say Buhari deserves a Second Term because he has kept his campaign promises? Why do Buhari, Lai Mohammed, @Garshehu and now Tinubu continue lying during Ramadan? Is N1 equal to $1? Is petrol N40 per liter? Has he created 3 million jobs per year?”.

Dear Bola Tinubu, How could you say Buhari deserves a Second Term because he has kept his campaign promises? Why do Buhari, Lai Mohammed, @Garshehu and now Tinubu continue lying during Ramadan? Is N1 equal to $1? Is petrol N40 per liter? Has he created 3 million jobs per year?

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 13, 2018