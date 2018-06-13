Local News

Ex-Presidential Aide, Omokri Reacts To Tinubu’s Comment On Buhari Deserving A 2nd Term

US-based former aide to the immediate past president of Nigeria, Reno Omokri, has swiftly reacted to comments made by APC leader declaring that President Buhari deserves another term.
 

Reno Omokri

Speaking while giving an address at the investiture ceremony of the award of the GCFR on the late MKO Abiola at the Aso Villa on Tuesday, the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office for keeping his 2015 campaign promises to Nigerians.

In a reaction to the APC national leader’s comments, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, and disagreed with Tinubu.

He wrote: “Dear Bola Tinubu, How could you say Buhari deserves a Second Term because he has kept his campaign promises? Why do Buhari, Lai Mohammed, @Garshehu and now Tinubu continue lying during Ramadan? Is N1 equal to $1? Is petrol N40 per liter? Has he created 3 million jobs per year?”.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Watch As Popular Actor, Ijebuu Escapes Death From A Burning AC Unit In His Hotel Room (Video)

Nigerian Military To Retire 320 Men Next Week

Court Sacks Kogi Senator With Immediate Effect

Top 7 Nigerian Billionaires Who Do Not Like To Show Off Their Billions (Photos)

Beautiful Nigerian Actress Dramatically Becomes Car Mechanic (Photos)

BREAKING News: IGP Approves Request To Audit Police/SARS’ Detention Cells Nationwide

World Cup 2018: Photos Of Lionel Messi Haircuts By Serbian Barber Go Viral On Social Media

Awesome: Ex-Beauty Queen, Belladonna Obialor Releases Charming Photos For Her Birthday

#BBNaija: Nina Looks Stunning in New Photos As She Prepared For School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *