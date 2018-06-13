Excited TBoss Gets Acting Nomination Alongside Adesua Etomi & Beverly Naya

For her role in a Nollywood movie, Nigerian reality star, TBoss has received an acting nomination for an award.

TBoss

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu has shared her happiness after she was nominated for an award alongside Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya and more.

She is nominated for Best Actress in Nollywood for the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

Expressing her excitement, TBoss wrote:

“The Island The movie is sooo Dope it’s already getting nominated for several awards before its even premiered and Yours Tbosserly ðŸ˜ has been nominated in the Category for Best Actress in Nollywood/AfricaðŸ˜³ðŸ˜±. Now I simply cannot explain to you how Over the moon I am for this, like seriously have you seen who I’m up against? WOW. I’m sooo gratefulðŸ™ðŸ½. Would be nice to win ðŸ˜Š. “