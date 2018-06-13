Local News

Excited TBoss Gets Acting Nomination Alongside Adesua Etomi & Beverly Naya

For her role in a Nollywood movie, Nigerian reality star, TBoss has received an acting nomination for an award.

TBoss

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu has shared her happiness  after she was nominated for an award alongside Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya and more.

She is nominated for Best Actress in Nollywood for the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

Expressing her excitement, TBoss wrote:

“The Island The movie is sooo Dope it’s already getting nominated for several awards before its even premiered and Yours Tbosserly ðŸ˜ has been nominated in the Category for Best Actress in Nollywood/AfricaðŸ˜³ðŸ˜±. Now I simply cannot explain to you how Over the moon I am for this, like seriously have you seen who I’m up against? WOW. I’m sooo gratefulðŸ™ðŸ½. Would be nice to win ðŸ˜Š. “


Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Presidential Panel Recovers $7m Illegally Hidden In Heritage Bank

Millionaire Businessman, E-Money Shows Off The Inside Of His Posh Office, Shares Powerful Message (Photos)

Health Workers Beg FG To Pay Them Their 2 Months Outstanding Salaries

What June 12 Reveals About Nigerian Democracy – By Femi Aribisala

Oyinbo Man Who Allegedly Killed His Nigerian Singer-Wife And Daughter Arraigned In Court

Spain Announces New Coach For World Cup After Sacking Lopetegui

Canada, Mexico And The U.S. Will Host The 2026 World Cup.

Why Ex-Governor, Dariye Deserves To Be Jailed – PDP

Narrow Escape: How Crash Barriers Saved 24 Passengers From Falling Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *