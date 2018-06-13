Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Eyeliner pencil sinks inside Lady’s eye while applying makeup in a car (Graphic Photos)

A woman was left with an eyeliner pencil lodged in her eye after the taxi she was travelling in slammed into a truck while she was putting on her make-up.

The woman, who is reportedly in her 20s, was sitting in the back of the cab in a slow-moving traffic jam in Bangkok, Thailand, on the way to see her friends.

While in traffic, she began applying eyeliner but the cab driver then crashed into a pick-up truck in front, jolting the woman forward. At this, she hit the seat in front, accidentally thrusting the pencil into her left eye.

The good news is that the stick missed the vital parts of her eye and her sight will be unaffected, according to medics who treated her.

Paramedic Thanabodee Sabbodi said while the crash was minor the ‘freak accident’ had caused half of the pencil to plunge into the eye socket of the young woman, who has not been identified.

He said: ‘The crash happened at 5.20pm in Din Daeng area of Bangkok while the lady was putting on make-up on her way out for the evening.

‘We received a call and there was one injured female with an eyebrow pencil inserted into her left eye.

‘She was in a lot of pain when we came but she could still talk to us and explain what happened. There was not a lot of blood but she had a small nose bleed.’

The girl was still conscious and taken to the Rajavithi Hospital where medics removed the pencil without any lasting injuries.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Wizkid Set To Perform At 2018 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Don Jazzy Reacts To Viral Photos Of Bambam Wearing Secondary School Uniform

Bambam slays in a secondary school uniform (Photo)

Lilian Esoro speaks on Divorce and Motherhood (Video)

TBoss bags nomination for best actress award alongside Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya

Woman strangles Fiance, drags him on the ground in funny Pre-Wedding photos

Nigerian man deposits N167,000 but is Credited With N1.67 Million (Photo)

“Once A Guy Sleeps With Me, He Become Wretched For Life”- Slay Queen

Popular Yoruba actor, Ijebuu cheats death after an air conditioning unit caught fire in his hotel room (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *