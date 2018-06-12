Face of woman who jumped into Lagos Lagoon + Reason why she did it.

A woman on Sunday, plunged into the lagoon on 3rd Mainland, in Lagos. As at 8.45pm, efforts were still on to recover her body, without luck.

There were however, conflicting accounts as to how the incident happened. A version of the account said that the woman was a passenger in an UBER car, driving inward Lagos Island, when she told the driver to stop.

Thereafter, she reportedly alighted from the vehicle, crossed the road and plunged into the lagoon. Another version had that the deceased was a man, who parked his Ford Explorer car on top of the 3rd Mainland bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

Now According to reports and sources close to her family the woman is a Texas based Businesswoman, and her Husband is a Bank staff… But trouble started after she got involved with another guy, who threatened to release her nudes if she doesn’t pay him N10m, Which he has already done.

According to reports, the lady later got him arrested, only for him to release the nude pictures of them together in order to prove his innocence to the police that whatever happened between both of them was consensual and that he’s not a fraudster as claimed by the deceased.

The blackmail from the man allegedly got to the lady’s husband and this compelled him to conduct a DNA test on all their 3 children which later turned out that they are not his children. The series of events allegedly pushed the deceased into committing suicide.

