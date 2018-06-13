Fake First Bank Worker Arrested After Transferring Over N6M From Customer’s Account (Photos)

The suspects after being arrested

The Niger state police command has recorded numerous successes in the battle against crime within a month period.

On 18/05/2018 , information received from one Mr Adekola Akeem ‘m’ of New Busa Borgu LGA that on 15/05/2018, he received a call from one one Samuel Alias Samsung ‘m’ of no fix claiming to be Mr Adefemi Johnson ‘m’, a customer care representative of first Bank Nigeria PLC that his account has been blocked and he should send his ATM Pin and other account details for verification which he did without hesitation.

Thereafter, the sum of six million one hundred and sixty seven thousand naira was debited from his UBA and first bank account.

During the cause of investigation, one Onyenaturuchi Anthony ‘m’ aged 28yrs and Micheal Kalu ‘m’ aged 28yrs all of No 9 Ukegbu Street Ugbo Hill Aba, Abia State were arrested and confessed to the crime.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

In a similar stroke, the operatives bursted another 4 man gang specialized in theft of Keke Napep. On 25/05/2018 a team of Police detectives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad while on surveillance patrol along Abuja/Kaduna express way intercepted one Abbas Kabir ‘m’ aged 19yrs and Imrana Abdullahi ‘m aged 21yrs both of Tudun Wada area Kaduna in possession of two Keke Napep with Reg no. KJM 578QA Kaduna and TRN437WSS Kano colored green and yellow respectively.

During Police interrogation, suspects confessed to have stolen the tricycle from Zaria, Kaduna State. Investigation also led to the arrest of their accomplices one Ado Alhassan ‘m’ aged 32yrs of Naibawa Kano State and Magaji Ibrahim ‘m’ aged 21yrs of Dorayi Kano state. Suspects confessed to the crime.

Case will soon be charge to court.

In the same vein, on 26/05/2018, information received that on 25/05 /2018 an anonymous person called one Haruna Danladi ‘m’ of Sabon Mariga on phone that he should deliver a sum of two million five hundred thousand naira (N2,500,000.00k) or else will be kidnapped.

On receipt of the information, Police detectives attached to Kagara Division arrested one Mohammed Kwairi aged 23yrs and Emmanuel Idi aged 21yrs all ‘m’ of Sabon Mariga Rafi LGA.

Suspects confessed to the crime. Case will soon be charge to court.

