Entertainment, Gossip

Falz blasts Buhari over Plateau killings

Nigerian rapper, Falz has blasted the Buhari-led government over the increased-rate of killings in some parts of the country.

The rapper, cum actor, who recently highlighted the problems in the country in his song ‘This is Nigeria’ spoke in reaction to fresh attack in Plateau.

It was earlier reported that Plateau Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of 86 persons in the attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government.

It was also gathered that fifty houses, fifteen motorcycles and two vehicles were also burnt down.

The gunmen also attacked Daffo and Kuba communities in Bokkos Local Government of the State.

Falz blasts Buhari

Reacting, Falz on his Twitter page raised alarm concerning the actions of the government towards frequent massacre.

“This level of insensitivity shown by our government is rather disturbing.

“People are continuously being massacred every day in different states!!! It’s actually getting out of hand,” Falz wrote.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

D’banj Loses Son Daniel, Cause Of Death

BET Awards: Davido sends condolence message to D’Banj with his acceptance speech as he wins Best International Act

Tinubu calls Obasanjo a busy body, tells him to mind his business

Niniola loses the “Viewers Choice; Best New International Act” at the BET Awards

More Nigerian celebrities mourn the death of D’banj’s son

86 people killed and 50 houses burnt in fresh Fulani herdsmen attack in Plateau

I’m raging in anger right now – Efe reacts to killings in Plateau villages

2018 BET Awards Winners List

More photos of Love Child that could crash Dangote’s Daughter marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *