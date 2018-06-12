Fan Grabs Mohamed Salah’s Injured Shoulder In Russia (Photos)

Mohammed Salah

A fan touched Mohammed Salah’s injured shoulder and he wasn’t comfortable with it at all just days before the World Cup.

The Egyptian suffered a serious shoulder injury just 30 minutes into the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The 25-year-old has been battling hard for full fitness to feature in Egypt’s first game of the tournament Vs Uruguay.

But as Salah and Egypt headed to Russia, it appears the Liverpool star may not be quite ready in time for the tournament. Salah was quickly approached by a fan and he got off the team bus and the supporter was desperate to get a selfie.

However, as the fan placed his hand on the shoulder, Salah look uncomfortable and asked the supporter to remove his hand.

Salah kindly took a picture with the fan after removing his hands from the shoulder but security were quick to escort him away from the scene. Fans on twitter expressed their worries about Salah’s full fitness and some wrote:

“Hate to be that guy, but his reaction is NOT a good sign for Salah being anywhere near 100% anytime soon,”.

“I think Salah still have pains with the way he reacted wen that fan touch him,” another said.

A third wrote: “He’s still not very comfortable with that shoulder is he!”

