Fan slams Teddy A for his reaction to Super Eagles loss, he replies

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Teddy-A has come under heavy criticism from a fan following his reaction to the Super Eagles defeat yesterday.

Teddy A was slammed by an obviously angry fan for sharing a photo on his Instagram page that depict his feelings following Super Eagles loss to Argentina.

The fan felt since the photo was taken during Big Brother Naija, when he was crying over his lover,Bam Bam’s exit,he shouldn’t have used it for any other purpose. However, Teddy-A revealed he was not in the mood, telling the man to shut up. Read their exchange below: Teddy A later shared a video to console many Nigerians over the loss.

