Fani-Kayode Finally Commends Buhari Over MKO Abiola

It’s rare to see the beleaguered former Minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Femi Fani Kayode praise his die-hard enemy, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Femi Fani-Kayode who has churned out hundreds of critical articles and social media comments against President Muhammadu Buhari has commended him for apologizing to the family of Moshood Kashimawo Abiola over his maltreatment and death, on behalf of the country.

It would be recalled that the June 12, 1993 election was annulled by the military junta spearheaded by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd).

He took to Twitter to express his opinions.

Read his tweets below:

“On behalf of FG of Nigeria,I tender an unreserved apology for the injustice done to democracy on June 12 1993. Nigerians will no longer tolerate the perversion of justice witnessed in the annulment of the freest election in our history”[email protected]

“For this I commend @MBuhari.

“If anyone had told me that @MBuhari would apologise for June 12th and express regrets about those killed during that struggle I would have doubted their sanity.Wonders never cease! He should also apologise for the genocide that was unleashed on the Igbo before, during and…1/2”