Fani-Kayode Poses With Former President Obasanjo After Paying Him A Visit (Photo)

FFK and Obasanjo

Former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his mansion in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It is believed the Peoples Democratic Party politician visited the former President over the 2019 election.

Sharing a photo of him and Obasanjo on Twitter, FFK wrote: ”It was an honor and a privilage to spend some quality time with President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta this morning. A truly great man. He is and will always be my father and my leader! ”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria