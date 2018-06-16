Fans blast Moyo Lawal after she shared suggestive photo

Nollywood Actress, Moyo Lawal ha come under the attack of an angry fan, after she shared a cleavage baring photo of herself.

The controversial actress was blasted by a fan who educated her on what men really look out for, as she shared the raunchy photo.

This is not the first time Moyo Lawal is being attacked for sharing photos of this naturre, however, the actress doesn’t seem to care.

Sharing the photo, she said she heard that her fans would like to see a controversial photo of her, however she was not sure they could handle it.

Posting the photo, she focused on her piece of jewelry instead, but ofcourse her point was made leading to the young fan’s attack as he took to the comment section and wrote;

“Guys are looking for classy women, reasonable in dressing act and everything, so that they can settle down. This thing you are showing has tired the eyes. It won’t bring you a man or a husband, you are not getting younger”