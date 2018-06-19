Entertainment, Gossip

Fans call out ex-BBNaija housemate, Princess over her surprising ‘new’ hips

Fans of Big Brother Naija 2018 have questioned new photos of Big Brother Naija 2018b product, Princess.

Princess Linda Onyejekwe is a Nigerian-American model and P.R expert. She is a graduate of University of Nigeria.

Princess who has been out of the spotlight for a while now, was called out by her fans after she posted a photo which showed her hips being slightly different from what the fans were used to.

Some section of her fans accused her of using photoshop while others attributed surgery..

Princess shared the photo above with the caption ;

Been down and out for some days now but this first few rays of sunshine make me appreciate the gift of life🍇

She always made it clear she would love to work on her body.

See fans reaction below:

