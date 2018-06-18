Fans react after it was revealed that Nadia Buari has 4 children and a husband of 10 years

Fans of top notch Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari were filled with total shock after a revelation of the actress hit them – that she does not only have 4 Children, she also has a husband and they have been together for the 10 years.

Though people know the actress is a very private person who hardly even comment on issues she is involved in. When she welcomed her twins in 2015, it was a real surprise to everyone because nobody even knew she was ever pregnant. Even till date, most people are yet to see the face of Nadia Buari’s twins.

Months later, it was suspected that she was married and reported on it but nothing was ever confirmed by her or anybody related to her.

It, therefore, came as a huge surprise when on Father’s Day, Nadia Buari came out to reveal that she has 4 children (Girls) and she actually had the last daughter just January 2018. She also revealed that she’s been with her husband for the past 10 years.

Nadi Buari made the revelation on her Instagram as a way of celebrating her husband for being there and loving her with all his heart for the past 10 years.

Her revelation has shocked many of her fans on social media who can’t believe that despite being an A-list celebrity, she was able to keep her marriage and children so private.

See some reactions below:

