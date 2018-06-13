Fans React As Tiwa Savage Rocks Sleeveless Top During Stage Performance In Ghana (Photo)

Tiwa Savage was in Ghana recently to perform for her teeming fans gathered to watch her in action.

While there, the “All Over” crooner appeared on stage in a sleeveless, black top to thill her music lovers. The singer shared the photo herself on her Instagram page with her many followers.

However, some of her fans have found something wrong with the picture. According to them, she exposed too much about her body with the top she wore.

Some of them pointed out that she should have worn a bra before proceeding to appear on stage.

Below are some of the comments:

