Local News

Fans React As Tiwa Savage Rocks Sleeveless Top During Stage Performance In Ghana (Photo)

Tiwa Savage was in Ghana recently to perform for her teeming fans gathered to watch her in action.

While there, the “All Over” crooner appeared on stage in a sleeveless, black top to thill her music lovers. The singer shared the photo herself on her Instagram page with her many followers.

However, some of her fans have found something wrong with the picture. According to them, she exposed too much about her body with the top she wore. 

Some of them pointed out that she should have worn a bra before proceeding to appear on stage.

Below are some of the comments:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Bayelsa Official Collecting 300 Workers’ Salaries Monthly Nabbed

Super Eagles Squad Finally Land In Russia For The World Cup (Photos)

Evil Wife Jailed For Stabbing Husband To Death After Christmas Party (Photos)

2018 World Cup: Inmates To Watch Matches Inside The Prisons – Controller Reveals

How We Stopped The Military From Burying MKO Abiola In 1998 – Sowore Reveals

Why North Korea’s Leader, Kim Jong Un Brought His Own Toilet To Summit With Trump

Trump, Kim Sign Agreement After Historic Summit

34 Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested For Cyber Fraud In US (Photo)

Why Buhari’s Leadership Out Of Tune With Nigeria’s Reality – Donald Duke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *