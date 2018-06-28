Entertainment, Gossip

Fans shed tears at the open-casket memorial of rapper XXXTentacion

Fans of the late rapper XXX Tentacion broke down in tears as thousands gathered at the open-casket memorial in his honour to pay him their last respect.

Most of the attendees dressed in black as they gathered at the 20,000-seat BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida for the funeral.

XXXtentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down while exiting a local motorcycle dealers store not too far from his house.

22-year-old Dedrick Williams, was last week arrested charged with depraved murder without premeditation, violation of probation and driving without a license for his involvement in the shooting.

Also 22-year-old Robert Allen has been declared a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Maimi rapper XXXTentacion after surveillance footage released by the Police, showed him outside the motorcycle dealership.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Plateau crisis: Tonto Dikeh offers to give corp members money to transport themselves back home to avoid danger

“I am probably the only genuine prophet left in Nigeria” – Daddy Freeze

Breaking: Petrol Tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, several cars burnt, lives lost

Actress Dayo Musa calls out Fathia Balogun on social media (Screenshot)

Man livestreams video of himself beating his wife for fun

Yomi Fash Lanso writes open letter to President Buhari

Banky W stuns fans as he shows off his push up goals

Throwback Photos Of Nigeria’s Richest Woman, Folorunso Alakija As A Secretary In 1973

RMD blames Plateau killings on the Government non-challant attitude of the Government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *