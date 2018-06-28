Fans shed tears at the open-casket memorial of rapper XXXTentacion

Fans of the late rapper XXX Tentacion broke down in tears as thousands gathered at the open-casket memorial in his honour to pay him their last respect.

Most of the attendees dressed in black as they gathered at the 20,000-seat BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida for the funeral.

XXXtentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down while exiting a local motorcycle dealers store not too far from his house.

22-year-old Dedrick Williams, was last week arrested charged with depraved murder without premeditation, violation of probation and driving without a license for his involvement in the shooting.

Also 22-year-old Robert Allen has been declared a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Maimi rapper XXXTentacion after surveillance footage released by the Police, showed him outside the motorcycle dealership.

