Fathers day: Kemi Adetiba speaks on single mums who blasted their baby daddies on social media yesterday

Nigerian entertainer, Kemi Adetiba has taken to social media to react to the current trend of women bashing their ex-husbands and baby daddies on social media especially during the father’s day celebration yesterday.

Recall that many single mothers most notably celebrities like Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe and co took to social media to celebrate themselves on father’s day and threw some major shade at their ex-husbands for not taking care of their responsibility.

However, Earlier on today, Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani slammed ladies who called out their baby daddies in her father’s day post and right now Kemi Adetiba is cautioning against such.

Read her post below;

 

