Fawehinmi’s Wife, Son Excited As They Arrive Aso Rock

 

Chief Gani Fawehinmi

All is now set for the post-humous investiture of the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, as the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

The late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, will also be honoured posthumously with the Grand Commander of the Order Niger alongside Abiola’s running mate, Babagana Kingibe, at an event which starts at 10 am at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fawehinmi’s wife, Ganiat, and the late lawyer’s first son, Mohammed, have arrived at the venue.

Mohammed told State House correspondents that he is happy that his father’s efforts were not in vain.

Mohammed said he and the entire family felt proud and honoured for the recognition accorded his late father.

Fawehinmi’s wife, Ganiyat, recounted her husband’s ordeals in the hands of the military junta that annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election presumed to have been won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

Details later.

