Fela Kuti’s daughter shares seductive photo, dares women to compete with “a glorious beauty” like herself over a man

One of the daughters of the late afro beats legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has shared a seductive photo to mark her 35th birthday.

Motunrayo Anikulapo-Kuti, who is the daughter of Fela and Najite, had her boobs and tongue out in the suggestive photo shared to Instagram.

The mother-of-one captioned the photo:

“Who wants to compete over a man with such a glorious beauty?? A heart of gold, and a Royal breed? Only a Fooool ???????? 35yrs and still Young????? Tonight was awesome at NAS.. Have a lovely awesome Night darlings?????? I am H.A.P.P.Y ?????”

