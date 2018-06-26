Fela’s daughter Motunrayo Shares Experience At Accident Scene

Motunrayo Anikulapo-Kuti, one of the daughters of the late Afro singer, Fela has taken to her Instagram page to narrate a bitter experience she had at an accident scene, where people just stood and watched the victims while they writhed in pain.

According to her, she had to scold the men around the scene before volunteering to take the victims to the hospital in her car. Unfortunately one of the men died on the way to the hospital.

She wrote:

Tonight I witnessed how incompetent even men that claims to be men are. I was driving to my destination in agidingbi when I noticed these marwa keke poeple parked recklessly blocking both ways of traffic that I had to squeeze my car through only to come down and see 2 men helpless on the floor. Wet in dey happen wet in dey happen?

Them say he Hit and Run.. I am not the type to carry camera and be filming instead of helping. Of almost 20 men that gathered there not one was willing to help these victims. Na so I start my craze dey insult them o say he me dey be woman go carry them.

Told them to carry the man inside my car. Two of them now volunteered to carry one of the victim, the most critical one inside my car to the hospital. The man didn’t survive it. 💔💔💔💔💔 blood inside my car ni. God have mercy on his soul.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Please always try to render help to a fellow human being. God save and protect each and every one of us. Amen