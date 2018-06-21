News Feed, Trending

Femi Adesina says Opposition are the ones sponsoring killings in the country – Opposition react

 

 

Special adviser to president Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has accused the opposition of sponsoring the incessant killings in the country. Adesina made this known while speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday – He said; “You have the true herders and farmers who are clashing and you have hidden hostile hands who have crept in under that umbrella to play what the president has described as irresponsible politics,” he said.

“This farmers/herders’ clash has been going on for a long time. When I say long time, I mean far long before this administration.

“Like the president said, the issue is even older than anybody living today. What you have today are being sponsored because they know security is one of the strongest points of the administration.

“The president said so in a national broadcast. He also said the security agencies are investigating and has warned that once they are identified, they will be dealt with.

“The intention of the opposition in any democracy is to weaken the incumbent as much as possible and the opposition in Nigeria has identified security as one of the strong points of the Buhari administration. So they decided to go to that area finding the soft under belly and stick a knife into it.”

Reacting to the statement, member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Femi Fani Kayode said Adesina has lost his mind, that the ‘Villa curse has affected his thinking and the Buhari spell has beclouded his judgement.’ He said this via a tweet on Thursday, and urging Nigerians to pray for Mr Adesina.

See what he shared via Twitter

 


