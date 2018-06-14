Entertainment, Gossip

Femi Fani Kayode flaunts his triplets as they return from hospital (Photo)

Proud Father, Femi Fani Kayode took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of triplets with Precious Chikwendu as they returned home today after 3 weeks in the hospital.

Ragnar, Aiden, and Liam were born on the morning of May 25 but they were cleared to return home today.

The one time Aviation Minister wrote

“My handsome boys came home today with my wife Precious their beautiful mother. My first son Aragorn was so excited to receive his brothers, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam home for the first time. I thank God for all and my gratitude goes to my friend and brother Dr. John Idahosa, his beautiful wife and their wonderful team at DIFF Hospital, Abuja for all the special love and care. God bless you all.”

Photo below:

