Trending

Femi Fani Kayode Gushes Over Wife’s Post Baby BOD 3 Weeks After Birth Of Their Triplets (Photos)

Former aviation minister Femi Fani Kayode is so captivated by his wife’s beauty and quick snapback that he’s ready to make more babies with her.

The father-of-eight shared photos of his wife Precious Chikwendu already looking trimmer three weeks after giving birth to triplets, and he warned her that she’s looking for trouble.

He wrote:

“Three weeks after having our three beautiful boys you are already up and about and looking stunning. What a blessing you are! You are looking for trouble? Report to the other room and prepare yourself for twins! ????????????????????????????????????????????????”


You may also like

Shocking: Meet The Woman Who Drinks Her Own Dog’s Urine To Cure Her Acne (Photos)

Lady Calls Out A Man Who Parked His Car To ‘Pleasure’ Himself In Front Of Her Shop

Special Adviser To The President, Femi Adesina Fingers Opposition For Widespread Killings In Nigeria

Ben Bruce, What is the implementation status of the N140m project you nominated?

Nigerians ‘tackle’ Saraki over alteration of 2018 budget by National Assembly

Super Eagles rated third worst team in World cup 2018

2018 budget signing: 6 Things House of Reps want Nigerians to know

President Buhari Assents 2018 Budget

Nigerians ‘lynch’ Senator Shehu Sani for defending NASS’ alteration of 2018 Budget

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *