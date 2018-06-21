Femi Fani Kayode remembers and praises his “friend and brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”

PDP Chieftain, Femi Fani Kayode is remembering the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, whose whereabouts remain unknown after the Nigerian army invaded his home.

In a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram, FFK showered Nnamdi Kanu with praise and said the bond of friendship they formed while in Kuje prison shall never be broken.

The father-of-eight wrote:

To my friend and brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Lion of the East: wherever you are I want you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with and for you and yours.

Your support base remains intact and are yearning for your triumphant return. Whatever happens you have made your mark and you will live forever in the hearts and minds of all true progressives and lovers of freedom.

The deep understanding and bond of friendship and trust that we formed whilst together at Kuje prison shall never be broken.

I am as proud of you today as I was then. Your strength and resolve was courageous and your inspiring words, “unto death we shall stand and face it like men”, resonate in my body, spirit and soul till today.

Be strong brother and always remember this: whatever the future holds you have made your mark and you have been vindicated by recent events. History and posterity shall be kind to you.

How I wish we had more great warrriors and men of courage like you. Your dream shall never die. Like Achilles, Hector, Joshua, David, Jehu, Gideon and brave Horatio of the gate, you faced down giants and challenged the powers that be.

A truly strong and valient man: you are the first amongst equals.