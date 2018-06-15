Entertainment, Gossip

Femi Fani-Kayode shows off his triplets as they return from the hospital (Photo)

Femi Fani-Kayode has shown off his triplets after returning from the hospital.

He took to Facebook to share the adorable photos.

The politician who was elated sat on the chair alongside his wife, son and newborn triplets.

Writing on Facebook, he said:

“My handsome boys came home today with my wife Precious, their beautiful mother. My first son Aragorn was so excited to receive his brothers, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam home for the first time. I thank God for all and my gratitude goes to my friend and brother Dr. John Idahosa, his beautiful wife and their wonderful team at DIFF Hospital, Abuja for all the special love and care. God bless you all.”

See photo below:

