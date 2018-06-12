Local News

Femi Otedola Surprises Daughter With Brand New Range Rover Evogue Worth Millions Of Naira As Graduation Gift (Photo)

Temi posing with her brand new car

Temi Otedola is blushing after her father, Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola surprised her with a brand new Range Rover Evoque as graduation gift.

Temi who couldn’t hide her happiness took to her social media page to share the news. Fans and friends have been congratulating her on social media.

She wrote: “Early graduation present ahhh!!! Complete surprise @femiotedola @fatibuu1 â¤ï¸ I’m thinking of calling it the JTO-Mobile lol.”

